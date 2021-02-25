Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chimerix's DSTAT Shows Promising Results In First Cohort Of COVID-19 Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Share:
  • Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) reports topline results from the first cohort (n=12) of its Phase 2/3 study evaluating DSTAT in hospitalized patients with Acute Lung Injury (ALI) and COVID-19 infection.
  • The primary endpoint of the study is survival without the need for mechanical ventilation through day 28. One patient on DSTAT was ventilated and recovered, and two patients on placebo progressed to ventilation and died.
  • No deaths were reported in patients on the DSTAT arm.
  • All six DSTAT patients met the clinical status assessment's improvement criteria, compared to two of the six placebo patients.
  • No patients on DSTAT had elevated values for biomarkers related to lung inflammation and thrombotic complications.
  • DSTAT was observed to be generally safe and well-tolerated. No patients on the DSTAT arm discontinued study treatment for adverse events compared to two patients on the placebo arm.
  • The second cohort of 12 patients is fully enrolled, with topline data expected in the second quarter.
  • Price Action: CMRX shares are down 1.77% at $10 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lily-Rigel Licensing Deal, vTv Starts Early Stage Psoriasis Study, Immunic Data Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Phase 2Biotech News Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com