Chimerix's DSTAT Shows Promising Results In First Cohort Of COVID-19 Study
- Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) reports topline results from the first cohort (n=12) of its Phase 2/3 study evaluating DSTAT in hospitalized patients with Acute Lung Injury (ALI) and COVID-19 infection.
- The primary endpoint of the study is survival without the need for mechanical ventilation through day 28. One patient on DSTAT was ventilated and recovered, and two patients on placebo progressed to ventilation and died.
- No deaths were reported in patients on the DSTAT arm.
- All six DSTAT patients met the clinical status assessment's improvement criteria, compared to two of the six placebo patients.
- No patients on DSTAT had elevated values for biomarkers related to lung inflammation and thrombotic complications.
- DSTAT was observed to be generally safe and well-tolerated. No patients on the DSTAT arm discontinued study treatment for adverse events compared to two patients on the placebo arm.
- The second cohort of 12 patients is fully enrolled, with topline data expected in the second quarter.
- Price Action: CMRX shares are down 1.77% at $10 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Posted-In: Covid-19 Phase 2Biotech News Small Cap FDA General