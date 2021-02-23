Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Progenity Secures $25M Via Equity Issued At 5% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
  • Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROGenters into a securities purchase agreement with investment funds to sell units of up to $25 million.
  • The Company will issue units including 4.4 million common stock and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 4.4 shares.
  • The aggregate offer price of $5.72 per unit represents a discount of around 5% from the last close price of $6.05 on Monday.
  • Five-year warrants have an exercise price of $6.86. If exercised for cash, the warrants would result in additional gross proceeds of approximately $30 million. The private placement will close by February 25.
  • Progenity will use the proceeds to support its operations, to invest in its molecular testing research and development program, to invest in research and development for its precision medicine platform, and working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Piper Sandler & Co. served as lead placement agent on the offering.
  • Price Action: PROG is down 11.2% at $5.38 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PROG)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Why Progenity's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2021
Why Progenity's Stock is Down During Today's Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Offerings Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com