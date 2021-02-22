Market Overview

Compugen To Test COM701, Opdivo Combination In Solid Tumor Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
  • Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGENexpands its clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), wherein Bristol Myers will supply Opdivo (nivolumab) for Compugen's Phase 1b cohort expansion study evaluating COM701, anti-PVRIG antibody.
  • The study will assess COM701 combined with Opdivo in selected cancer indications, expected to start in the second quarter of 2021. It will enroll patients with ovarian, breast, endometrial, and microsatellite-stable colorectal cancers.
  • Separately, Compugen and Bristol Myers Squibb are also investigating COM701 in a triple combination study with Opdivo and BMS-986207, Bristol Myers' investigational anti-TIGIT antibody.
  • Price Action: CGEN stock is down 7.28% at 11.86 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

