FDA Accepts Incyte's Ruxolitinib Cream US Application For Chronic Skin Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 10:32am   Comments
  • Under Priority Review status, the FDA has accepted Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) marketing application for review seeking approval for ruxolitinib cream.
  • Ruxolitinib is a selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor as a treatment for atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema characterized by inflammation and intense itch.
  • The company has submitted a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) along with the application for ruxolitinib cream. The use of the PRV shortens the review period by four months. The agency's action date is June 21.
  • Price Action: INCY increased 0.55% at $82 on last check Friday.

Posted-In: atopic dermatitisBiotech News FDA General

