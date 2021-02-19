FDA Accepts Incyte's Ruxolitinib Cream US Application For Chronic Skin Disease
- Under Priority Review status, the FDA has accepted Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) marketing application for review seeking approval for ruxolitinib cream.
- Ruxolitinib is a selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor as a treatment for atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema characterized by inflammation and intense itch.
- The company has submitted a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) along with the application for ruxolitinib cream. The use of the PRV shortens the review period by four months. The agency's action date is June 21.
- Price Action: INCY increased 0.55% at $82 on last check Friday.
