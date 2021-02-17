Market Overview

FDA Accepts Coherus Biosciences' Adalimumab Biosimilar Application For Review

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 10:00am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted for review Coherus BioSciences Inc's (NASDAQ: CHRS) marketing application for CHS-1420 and AbbVie's Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Humira (adalimumab) biosimilar product candidate, with action for December 2021.
  • If approved, Coherus plans to launch the adalimumab biosimilar in the U.S. on or after July 1, 2023.
  • The company says that annual U.S. Humira sales are projected to exceed $18 billion by the planned launch.
  • Humira is indicated for a range of diseases.
  • Price Action: CHRS shares are down 0.34% at $17.38 on last check Wednesday.

