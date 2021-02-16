Market Overview

Clene To Start Testing CNM-ZnAg In COVID-19 Patients In Brazil

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
  • Regulatory authorities in Brazil signed off Clene Inc's (NASDAQ: CLNNPhase 2 study evaluating CNM-ZnAg liquid solution in acutely symptomatic, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. CNM-ZnAg is a proprietary zinc-silver ionic solution.
  • The 276-subject trial's primary endpoint will evaluate the rate of decreased hospitalizations at day 28, with secondary endpoints assessing time to symptom resolution.
  • Enrollment will complete in mid-2021, with results expected in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: CLNN gained 13.2% at $14.14 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

