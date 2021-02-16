Market Overview

Windtree Therapeutics' AEROSURF Drug Delivery Device Secures US Patent

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
  • United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,874,818 to Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT), covering features of the aerosol delivery system for AEROSURF drug delivery device. 
  • The new aerosol delivery system also implements design changes to potentially mitigate the risks of device-related treatment interruptions experienced in the prototype device used in the AEROSURF Phase 2b trial.
  • This patent protection covers device elements that will facilitate modification for use in a broader range of patients, including adults with respiratory disease or drug delivery.
  • Additionally, the patent allows for the aerosol delivery system to include a power control unit and operation interface. The patent extends the Company's device protection until 2039.
  • Price Action: WINT increased 0.73% at $5.54 during market hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Phase 2 U.S. Patent and Trademark OfficeBiotech News Health Care FDA General

