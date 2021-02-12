Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roche's Faricimab On Par With Rival Regeneron's Aflibercept In Four Late-Stage Studies In Vision Loss Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
  • Roche Holding’s (OCTMKT: RHHBY) bispecific antibody faricimab has matched Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ: REGN) blockbuster drug, Eylea (aflibercept), in four Phase 3 studies, comparing the two in diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • New data from the studies showed that faricimab, which targets VEGF and Ang2, given at intervals of up to four months, offered non-inferior vision gains compared to aflibercept, given every two months.
  • Approximately about half of the patients across all four trials eligible for extended dosing with faricimab were able to be treated every four months in the first year in the YOSEMITE and RHINE studies in DME and the TENAYA and LUCERNE studies in AMD.
  • The DME trials tested faricimab in two patient groups - those who received it every two months or those who could choose their treatment intervals of up to four months.
  • In YOSEMITE, the average vision gains from baseline were +11.6 and +10.7 eye chart letters in the faricimab personalized intervals and two-month arms, respectively, and +10.9 letters in the aflibercept arm.
  • In RHINE, the average vision gains from baseline were +10.8 and +11.8 letters in the faricimab personalized intervals and two-month arms, respectively, and +10.3 letters in the aflibercept arm.
  • The TENAYA and LUCERNE studies in AMD assessed faricimab given at fixed intervals of every two, three, or four months, selected based on their disease activity at weeks 20 and 24, compared to aflibercept given every two months.
  • Average vision gains from baseline in the faricimab arms were +5.8 and +6.6 letters, respectively, compared to +5.1 and +6.6 letters in the aflibercept arms.
  • Price Action: RHHBY increased 0.6% at $43.94, and REGN was down 0.78% at $486.94 in the market hours on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

GenMark Surges On Report Of Potential Takeover Amid Interest From Buyers: Bloomberg
Oxford Researchers Say Roche's Arthritis Drug Cuts Death In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
How Is OTC Markets Different From Exchanges?
How The Major Indexes On OTC Markets Performed In 2020
Roche Unit Spark Therapeutics' Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Shows Durable Benefit In Early-Stage Study
COVID-19 Test Business Fuels Roche Q4 Sales, Hikes Dividend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com