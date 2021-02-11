Market Overview

Infinity Pharma Shows Encouraging Eganelisib/Nivolumab Combo Data In Urothelial Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:16am   Comments
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INFI) has announced a data presentation from MARIO-275 Phase 2 study evaluating eganelisib combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) in platinum-refractory, I/O naïve patients with advanced urothelial cancer at the 2021 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.
  • In the overall population, the combination of eganelisib with nivolumab demonstrated an increase over nivolumab monotherapy in overall response rate (30% vs. 25%); disease control rate (55% vs. 31%); best responses of complete response (12% vs. 6%); stable disease (24% vs. 6%).
  • Data also showed that the addition of eganelisib on top of 2L standard of care nivolumab was well-tolerated and led to clear benefits for PD-L1 low patients, with an over 85% increase in ORR vs. the control arm. 
  • PD-L1 negative patients demonstrated an extended progression-free survival, reflecting a 46% reduction in the probability of progression of 9.1 weeks on the combination arm versus 7.9 weeks on the control arm.
  • Increased immune activation and decreased immune suppression were observed in combination therapy compared to monotherapy across PD-L1 negative and positive patients.
  • Registration-enabling study in PD-L1 low metastatic urothelial cancer is planned next.
  • Price Action: INFI stock increased 20% at $4.74 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday. 

Posted-In: Urothelial CancerBiotech News Penny Stocks FDA General

