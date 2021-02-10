Market Overview

Allergan's BOTOX Wins FDA Nod For Neurologic Condition-Associated Pediatric Detrusor Overactivity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 11:05am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Allergan and AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA). It is used to treat detrusor (bladder muscle) overactivity associated with a neurologic condition in pediatric patients five years of age and older who have an inadequate response to or are intolerant of anticholinergic medication.
  • Neurogenic detrusor overactivity occurs when the spinal cord and bladder are not able to communicate effectively. As a result, the bladder muscle involuntarily contracts, increasing the bladder's pressure and reducing the bladder capacity, which can cause the individual to leak urine frequently and unexpectedly.
  • Price Action: ABBV share are down 0.68% at $104.68 on the last check Wednesday.

