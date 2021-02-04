Market Overview

Revolution Medicines Raises $260.9 Million In Upsized Offering

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:54am   Comments
  • Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of around 5.8 million common shares at $45 per share, equivalent to gross proceeds of $260.9 million. Previously, the company had offered to sell 4 million shares.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 869.5 thousand shares, compared to 600 thousand shares announced earlier.
  • RVMD expects the offering to close on February 8.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds to advance specific RAS(ON) inhibitor programs, and the company hopes to advance its RMC-6236 and RMC-6291 into clinical development, as well as make forward progress on its RAS companion inhibitor programs, as well as capital expenditures and operating costs.
  • Price Action: RVMD shares are up marginally by 0.56% at $46.97 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Offerings General

