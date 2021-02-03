Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Switzerland Declines To Approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Financial Times

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
  • Switzerland, the only country in continental Europe, has declined to approve the Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine, citing lack of data for the vaccine, the Financial Times reports.
  • “For the vaccine from AstraZeneca, the data available and evaluated to date are not yet sufficient for approval,” SwissMedic said on Wednesday. “In order to obtain additional data on safety, efficacy, and quality, data from new studies are required.”
  • The Swiss regulatory authority said it was specifically waiting on results from two further clinical trials in North and South America.
  • Last week, AZN’s jab was approved in the European Union (except Switzerland) after European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending the shot’s conditional marketing.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) - Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus vaccines are approved for use in Switzerland.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.54% at $49.79 on last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + PFE)

UK To Test Combining Pfizer And AstraZeneca Vaccines In Two-Shot Regimen - Reuters
Pfizer Is Ready, Even For COVID-19 Variants
European Medical Agency Starts Rolling Review Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
P/E Ratio Insights for Pfizer
Amazon, Alphabet Earnings Pack A Wallop, Helping Drive Early Market Strength
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine Financial TimesBiotech News Top Stories General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com