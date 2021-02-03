Market Overview

Enlivex Rallies On Encouraging Allocetra Data In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock rises sharply on the heels of positive data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients. 
  • Data showed that out of 16 patients treated, 14 patients (87.5%) recovered and were discharged from the hospital by day-28. Zero mortality rate was observed on day-28.
  • The average duration of hospitalization post administration of Allocetra for discharged patients was 5.3 days.
  • 2/16 (12.5%) patients, both of whom had a critical illness at the time of Allocetra treatment, were hospitalized in the ICU on a respirator on day-28.
  • Based on the results and in consultation with the trial's principal investigator, the Company has completed the trial early. It plans to submit a summary of the data for review by the relevant regulatory bodies later this month.
  • Allocetra is a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state.
  • Price Action: ENLV shares are trading higher by 11.4% at $14.54 on the last check Wednesday.

