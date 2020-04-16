Why Co-Diagnostics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The company announced that OralDNA Labs, a CLIA-certified laboratory, have validated a COVID-19 PCR test based on the company's patented CoPrimer technology for use with saline oral rinse samples.

Co-Diagnostics a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules.

Co-Diagnostics shares were trading up 37.05% at $13.02 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.75 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.

Related Links:

3 Frontrunners In COVID-19 Vaccine Development: What You Need To Know

Co-Diagnostics To Provide Coronavirus Tests To Certified US Labs After FDA Policy Change