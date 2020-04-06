Why Vir Biotechnology's Stock Is trading Higher Today
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company announced plans to work on coronavirus solutions with GlaxoSmithKline and a $250 million investment from the company.
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company, developing therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Vir Biotechnology shares traded up 16.48% to $33.78 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $75 and a 52-week low of $11.65.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech News Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General