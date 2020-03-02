Emerging Companies That Have The Power To Change The World

Amid growing concerns of a global COVID-19 pandemic, global markets have shared extreme volatility. All major indices are in correction territory. As surely as COVID-19 will pass, new fortunes will be made by investors who look ahead. Emerging technology companies, however, continue to innovate and disrupt.

Taking the lead, Franchise Holdings International (OTC: FNHI) will soon launch groundbreaking solar technology, to huge anticipation. iBio (NYSE: IBIO) has had recent developments in finding partners to develop COIVD-19 vaccine. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) offers investors stable investment in Bitcoin (BTC). Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) strives to develop treatments for respiratory tract infections. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) and Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) have had recent analyst upgrades, expecting continued growth by providing clean solar energy options to homeowners. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) leads the way forging means of accessible consumer space travel.

Innovation In The Electric Truck Market

Franchise Holdings International, Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Worksport – designs and manufactures innovative accessories for the booming Light Truck Market. With its stock up already over 200%, this might be just the start. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has its forthcoming Cybertruck. Ford will be launching an all-electric F150 truck in 2022. Rivian Inc, backed by billions invested from Ford Motor Company (NASDAQ: F) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), will be soon releasing its RT1 electric truck, to name just a few. Recently,

Groundbreaking Solar Technology

Franchise Holdings International (OTC: FNHI) has announced its forth coming revolutionary TerraVis system. The TerraVis system is said to be the worlds first add-on solar charging system to provide a meaningful solar charge to the soon-coming EV pickup trucks. We continue to watch FNHI for the highly anticipated launch of the TerraVis system.

FNHI also recently announced that its line of products would be soon distributed by Amazon. Meanwhile Vivint Solar, Inc. has had recent revenue growth of over 25%. This further proves the large-scale adoption of residential solar power as a primary source home electricity.

COVID-19 Treatment Partnership

Both iBio, Inc and Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. have seen a surge in market activity amid recent COVID-19 treatment news. iBio recently made headlines about a partnership with Beijing CC-Pharming Ltd., to develop and test a new 2019-nCoV vaccine to be manufactured using iBio's FastPharming System .

Guardion Health Sciences continues to garner serious attention after announcing a partnership with Ho Wah Genting Berhad ("HWGB") a Malaysian company listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange (Industrial Products sector) to develop an immune- supportive formula for their consumer base to treat upper respiratory tract infections.

Innovating Crypto

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust provides simple and stable investment in Bitcoin (BTC). Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's shares are said to be the first publicly traded fund solely invested in and deriving value from the price of bitcoin. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust provides investors to participate in the the price movement of bitcoin through a tradition stock, without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping the underlying bitcoin asset. Grayscale presently has 2.5 billion dollars worth of Bitcoin assets under management.

Virgin Galactic Going To The Moon

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. continues to look towards the stars, and its stock is following. With record settings deposits for forth coming commercially available space travel, Virgin Galactic is working on building out its fleet and is set to soon offer suborbital flights to its growing waiting list.

Conclusion

Although Coronavirus fears have affected the broader markets. Investors who look past the enviable passing and to emerging companies will stand to reap the greatest rewards. Along with biotech innovators, looking for the next cure – as forward looking investors – we should all look to the sun, then the stars for a bright investment future.

This Publication is contributed by IAMNewswire.com

Press Releases - If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com

Contributors - IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you’re interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

Copyright © 2019 Benzinga (BZ Newswire, http://www.benzinga.com/licensing).

Benzinga does not provide investmentadvice. All rights reserved.

Write to editorial@benzinga.com with any questions about this content. Subscribe to Benzinga Pro (http://pro.benzinga.com).

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image by RosiePosie from Pixabay