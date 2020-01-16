Market Overview

Gynica And Lumir Labs Partner Up To Find Marijuana-Based Endometriosis Treatment
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 16, 2020 5:27pm   Comments
Gynica, a company that focuses on clinically proven cannabis-based solutions in the field of women's health, developing optimal therapeutic results based on innovative technology and understanding of the pharmacological effects of different cannabinoids and compounds, targeted to specific female-related diseases, is collaborating with Lumir Lab, a research and development lab focused on cannabinoids, to find a cannabis-based treatment for endometriosis.

Who Is Gynica?

The Gynica team is led by the President of the European Association of Perinatal Medicine, Professor Moshe Hod, who is also a Tel Aviv University medical school professor of obstetrics and gynecology.

Commenting on the partnership, Yotam Hod, CEO and co-founder of Gynica told Benzinga that both his company and Lumir Lab are committed to discovering cannabis-based solutions to treat endometriosis and “finally put an end to the pain experienced by more than 176 million women worldwide.

“Specializing in R&D, quality control, and the development of custom formulations and delivery methods, we continue to explore and discover pioneering advancements in medical cannabis. We are dedicated to scientific research that leads to an improved quality of life, as we continue discovering, developing, and providing the leading innovations and solutions of the future.” 

Posted-In: Biotech Cannabis News Markets General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

