Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Gossamer Bio Shares Are Plunging
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
Why Gossamer Bio Shares Are Plunging

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares are tumbling to their lowest level since Oct. 22 as a rival to the company's lead product candidate that's being developed by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) failed in two late-stage studies, prompting the latter to shelve the study.

Sympathy Move With Novartis 

Gossamer Bio is developing GB001, a DP2 antagonist that's in a Phase 2b study for moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma.

The company plans to conduct an interim analysis of data from the midstage study in the first half of 2020, with the full results likely in the second half of 2020.

Novartis released topline results from two pivotal Phase 3 studies dubbed LUSTER-1 and LUSTER-2 that evaluated its DP2 receptor antagonist fevipiprant, and they spooked Gossamer Bio investors, as Novartis said pooled analysis of data from these two studies did not support further development of fevipiprant in asthma as a primary indication.

"The pooled analyses of the LUSTER trials did not meet the clinically relevant threshold for reduction in rate of moderate -to-severe exacerbation compared to placebo over a 52-week treatment period for either of the doses (150mg / 450 mg)," according to Novartis

Fevipiprant is a steroid-free, once-daily pill that blocks the DP2 pathway — a potentially important regulator of the asthma inflammatory cascade.

Gossamer Bio's GB001 has the same mechanism of action.

GB001 is also being studied in a Phase 2 trial for chronic rhinosinusitis.

Gossamer Bio is also planning to initiate a translational Phase 2 trial of the candidate in chronic spontaneous urticaria in the first half of 2020.

Gossamer Bio shares were down 36.95% at $16 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Avadel, Epizyme In Focus In A Quiet Week

After Amarin Snags Vascepa Label Expansion, Analyst Says Biopharma An Attractive M&A Target

Posted-In: Biotech News Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS + GOSS)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Axsome Therapeutics Jumps On Positive Late-Stage Results For Depression Drug; Wave Life Sciences Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: SIFCO Industries Rises After Q4 Results; PG&E Shares Plunge
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; IFF To Merge With DuPont's Nutrition Business
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Second Time's The Charm For Sarepta, Pfizer's Xeljanz Snags Third Approval, NewLink Genetics Rejects Competing Offer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Boeing Analyst Says 737 Max Production Halt A 'Nuclear Option'