24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 26.7% to $59.29 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that AXS-05 achieved primary endpoint in GEMINI Phase 3 trial in major depressive disorder.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) rose 14.2% to $39.00 in pre-market trading. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $64 price target.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares rose 11.5% to $26.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of VASCEPA to reduce cardiovascular risk. The company said it expects 2019 VASCEPA net revenue of $410 million to $425 million and 2020 VASCEPA net revenue of $650 million to $700 million.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 11% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.75% on Friday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 10.3% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after surging 16.57% on Friday.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) rose 5.1% to $68.07 in pre-market trading. IFF announced plans to merge with DuPont's nutrition & biosciences business.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares rose 4.7% to $150.29 in pre-market trading.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) rose 4% to $66.87 in pre-market trading after declining 7.33% on Friday.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 3.7% to $42.22 in pre-market trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) rose 3.6% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.34% on Friday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 3.3% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) rose 3.3% to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) rose 3.1% to $48.04 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 3.1% to $10.04 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.27% on Friday.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) rose 3% to $208.96 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) fell 37.4% to $2.09 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 23.3% to $8.63 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.10% on Friday.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) fell 11.4% to $22.48 in pre-market trading.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) fell 6% to $126.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported plans to merge with DuPont's nutrition & biosciences business.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 5.8% to $8.68 in pre-market trading.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 5.6% to $33.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported damage estimates of RMB53 million relating to a fire at a third-party warehouse.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 4.5% to $27.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.94% on Friday.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) fell 3.7% to $2.37 in pre-market trading.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) fell 2.5% to $333.40 in pre-market trading. Boeing is weighing cutting or halting 737 MAX production, the Wall Street Journal reported.
