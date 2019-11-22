Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca CEO: Closing In On A Cancer Cure
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2019 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca CEO: Closing In On A Cancer Cure

Biotech is making great strides in oncology.

“I think we are within striking distance of curing some cancers or actually improving survival rates to 90% or above,” AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) CEO Pascal Soriot told CNBC of the field.

Progress is partly owed to diagnostics. Tech advancements have enabled physicians to catch cancer at earlier stages, and the diagnostic speed continues to improve.

“We are now close enough to be able to diagnose cancer very early on, and the earlier you diagnose cancer, the better chance you have to cure the patient,” Soriot said.

Treatments are improving, too. In the last few months, the field has celebrated positive trial results for AstraZeneca’s Lynparza and Imfinzi, Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV)’s Relugolix, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN)’s Trans Sodium Crocetinate, Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN)’s tucatinib and Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX)’s MRTX849.

Patients are also being offered more and diverse therapeutic techniques. AstraZeneca is investing in many of them, including in antibody conjugates and cell therapy. But the company is staying out of one of the trendier fields: gene therapy.

“Not because we don’t believe in it, not because it has no place,” Soriot said. “It certainly has a great place, but we can’t be everywhere.”

If a treatment has potential, somebody is on it. Nascent cancer companies file for IPOs almost weekly to expand a dense field already held by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG), Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK), ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) and dozens and dozens more.

Related Links
10 Biopharmaceutical Companies Trying To Cure Cancer
Biotech Stock On The Radar: Alkermes At A Crossroads

Posted-In: Pascal SoriotBiotech General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + BMY)

19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Patent Win For Cellectis, Hepion Proves Efficacy In Animal Model, Job Cuts At Neon
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Therapix To Reverse Merge With CBD Company, Crispr Gene Editing Therapy Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amarin Braces For Vascepa Adcom Verdict, Biotechs On A Fundraising Spree, Zosano Makes Progress With Migraine Drug Filing
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Nuvectra Files For Bankruptcy Protection, Opiant Rips Higher
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Analysts React To Gap's Q3 Earnings Beat, Target Taking Market Share From Old Navy