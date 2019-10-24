Market Overview

Why Are Endo Shares Trading Lower?
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 24, 2019 2:48pm
Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares were trading lower Thursday after the company announced it will present data on the use of a standing MRI versus a prone MRI for the evaluation of cellulite at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery in Chicago.

The company said it will display two posters from Thursday through Sunday.

The first poster is a case study comparison of the use of a standing MRI versus a prone MRI for the evaluation of cellulite.

The second poster is an encore presentation of the Phase 3 data of collagenase clostridium histolyticum for the investigational treatment of cellulite.

Endo shares were down 7.16% at $4.41 at the time of publication. 

Related Link: Momentum Stock Soliton Continues Rally Following News Of Cellulite Trial Initiation

Posted-In: Biotech News General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

