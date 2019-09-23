Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Share:
GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the go-ahead for marketing its epilepsy drug Epidiolex in the region.

What To Know

GW Pharma said the European Commission has approved the marketing authorization for Epidiolex as an adjunctive therapy of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, or LGS, or Dravet syndrome, or DS, in conjunction with clobazam, for treating patients two years of age and older.

In late July, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion, recommending approval of Epidiolex.

The approval allows the company to commercially launch the drug in all 28 countries of the EU, as well as in Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The EC had predicated its decision on results from four randomized, controlled Phase 3 trials, which produced data from over 714 patients.

Why It's Important

LGS and DS are two rare forms of epilepsy with high morbidity and mortality rates. Most affected people have multiple seizures per day, exposing them to the risk of falls and injury.

"The approval of cannabidiol oral solution is an important milestone for patients and families whose lives are significantly impacted by these rare, complex and life-long forms of epilepsy," said Isabella Brambilla, Chairman, Dravet Syndrome European Federation.

Epidiolex, a CBD oral solution, was approved by the FDA in June 2018 for the treatment of seizures associated with LGS or DS in patients two years of age or older.

For the second quarter ended June 30, Epidiolex fetched sales of $68.4 million, with sales for the first half totaling $101.9 million.

In pre-market trading, GW Pharma shares traded higher by 4% to $134.10.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference

Axsome Shares Flirt With Record High: How Much Upside Is Left?

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBDCannabis News Health Care Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GWPH)

Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal
14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 10, 2019
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Netflix, Beyond Meat And More
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.25
0.01
+ 0.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.45
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.14
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.08
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo
September 26, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Montego Bay, Jamaica
see all
New podcast episodes every Thursday!

WeWork Founder Sounds Bonkers, But He Sure Does Love Marijuana

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Adam Neumann, CEO of the co-working giant WeWork, loves combining ... read more

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

This Study Looks At How Canadians Use Cannabis For Health And Wellness

The results of Vivintel’s latest study “The Canadian Cannabis Study: Post-legalization Usage & Opinions” are in. The report looks at ... read more
New podcast episodes every Thursday!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Democratizing Derivatives: Gatsby Redefines Speculative Options Trading