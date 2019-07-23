Japanese drug maker Eisai Co., Ltd (OTC: ESALY) has some positive news concerning one of its pipeline candidates.

Eisai said the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Lenvima, its orally available kinase inhibitor, in combination with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda, for the potential first-line treatment of patients with advanced unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma not amenable to locoregional treatment.

Eisai noted this is the third BTD for Lenvima-Keytruda combination, the first two granted for advanced and/or metastatic renal cell carcinoma and advanced and/or metastatic non-microsatellite instability-high proficient mismatch repair endometrial carcinoma.

The BTD is intended to expedite the development and review of medicines for serious or life-threatening conditions. To get the designation a therapy should demonstrate that it may provide substantial improvement over currently available therapy on at least one clinically significant endpoint.

"We are dedicated to working together with Merck & Co., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. to potentially bring another important option to patients," said Takashi Owa, VP, Chief Medicine Creation and Chief Discovery Officer, Oncology Business Group at Eisai.

