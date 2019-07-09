Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead, Lyndra Therapeutics Partner On Ultra-Long-Acting HIV Drugs
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 9:54am   Comments
Share:
Gilead, Lyndra Therapeutics Partner On Ultra-Long-Acting HIV Drugs

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), which has recently faced a setback with its NASH pipeline and is grappling with an aging HIV franchise, is partnering with a privately held company to develop HIV therapies with the goal of improving medication adherence. 

What Happened

Lyndra Therapeutics, which specializes in long-acting therapies, said Tuesday that it has struck a partnership with Gilead to develop and commercialize ultra-long-acting HIV therapies.

The large-cap pharma gains exclusive rights to Lynda's therapeutics platform for ultra-long-acting formulations related to HIV.

Why It's Important

Lyndra's ultra-long-acting dosage form allows patients to take a pill once a week or even less frequently, rather than daily, the company said. 

"Gilead is committed to advancing therapies for all people living with or at risk for HIV, including potential strategies for long-acting regimens that would reduce pill burden," said John McHutchison, Gilead's chief scientific officer and head of R&D, said in a statement. 

"This early partnership with Lyndra is the latest step in our ongoing investment in HIV research and development."

Gilead shares were trading down slightly at $67.42 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts And Earnings

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen's Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering

Posted-In: HIV Lyndra TherapeuticsBiotech News Health Care Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Celyad To Advance Leukemia Drug To Clinical Trial, Positive Data For Teva's Migraine Drug
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genfit NASH Drug In China, Conatus Explores Sale, Gilead Stitches Up Immuno-Oncology Partnership
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nuvectra Files For Expanded Label For Algovita SCS, Axovant Earnings, FDA Nod For Aratana
Why Low-Float, Thinly Traded ContraVir Pharma's Rally Is Continuing
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trial Readouts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Caused The Opening Gap In Altimmune?

'Stranger Things' Delivers New Record For Netflix