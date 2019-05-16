Pharmaceutical company Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares dipped more than 3 percent Thursday following comments from a sell-side analyst that investors may have to wait longer for results from Array's BeaconCRC colon cancer study.

The results were expected to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting later this month, but the late-breaking abstract no longer appears on the conference's program, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted Thursdasy.

Michelle Fay Cortez said the abstract was removed from the conference agenda.

If you're expecting to hear $ARRY's BEACON CRC data at #ASCO19, you might want to adjust your expectations. Abstract removed from the program. @CristinNara — Michelle Fay Cortez (@FayCortez) May 16, 2019

Benzinga has reached out to Array BioPharma for comment.

Array Biopharma shares were down 0.77 percent at $22.01 at the time of publication Thursday.

