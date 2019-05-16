Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Why Array BioPharma Shares Fell Thursday
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 16, 2019 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Why Array BioPharma Shares Fell Thursday

Pharmaceutical company Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares dipped more than 3 percent Thursday following comments from a sell-side analyst that investors may have to wait longer for results from Array's BeaconCRC colon cancer study. 

The results were expected to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting later this month, but the late-breaking abstract no longer appears on the conference's program, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted Thursdasy. 

Michelle Fay Cortez said the abstract was removed from the conference agenda. 

Benzinga has reached out to Array BioPharma for comment. 

Array Biopharma shares were down 0.77 percent at $22.01 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links: 

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Osmotica Flies, Catalyst Plummets, GW Pharma On Track To File For Expanded Use Of Epidiolex

Piper Jaffray, Stifel Defend Array Biopharma As Stock Falls On Profit-Taking

Posted-In: ASCO BloombergBiotech Media General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARRY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Osmotica Flies, Catalyst Plummets, GW Pharma On Track To File For Expanded Use Of Epidiolex
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 ASCO Abstracts That Moved Stocks