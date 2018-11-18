Despite Friday's recovery, biotech stocks continued to hemorrhage last week following declines two weeks of declines. The earnings news flow from the sector is ebbing, but several conference presentations and the broader market weakness moved stocks.

Below are news and events for biotech investors to watch in the coming holiday-shortened week:

Conferences

29th World Cardiology Conference – Nov. 19-20 in Edinburgh, Scotland

8th International Congress on Stroke and Neurology – Nov. 19-20 in Paris, France

International Conference on Nephrology – Nov. 19-21 in Cape Town, South Africa

International Conference on Cardiovascular Diseases and Therapeutics – Nov. 21-22 in Paris

6th World Congress on Hypertension and Public Health – Nov. 21 - 22 in Paris

14th World Congress on Endocrinology & Diabetes – Nov. 21-22 in Paris

Bryan, Garnier & Co 6th European Healthcare Conference – Nov. 22-23 in Paris

PDUFA Dates

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) awaits FDA decision on its erectile dysfunction treatment candidate AQST-119. It is an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil, a vasodilator. The company confirmed in its Q3 earnings release the PDUFA date is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 18.

Earnings

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) – Tuesday before the market open

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA)

