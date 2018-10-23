Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

None of the stocks hit 52-week highs in Monday's session.

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Oct. 22)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO)( Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s not-so-encouraging Phase 1 results for its STING agonist MK-1454 impacted Aduro, which has a similar drug in its pipeline)

Stocks In Focus

Regulus To Present Positive Data For Polycystic Kidney Disease Drug

Regulus Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: RGLS) said it would present pre-clinical data for its RGLS4236, a single-stranded, chemically modified oligonucleotide, supporting the clinical development for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, or ADPKD, at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week 2018 meeting.

The stock jumped 55.74 percent to $2.85 in after-hours trading.

FSD Pharma to Acquire Therapix

FSD Pharma Inc (OTC: FSDDF), a licensed producer of marijuana, announced the signing of a binding letter of intent to buy THERAPIX BIOSCI/S ADR (NASDAQ: TRPX), which focuses on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments. Therapix shareholders will receive $48 million worth of FSD stock, upon closing of the transaction, representing about 130 million Class B subordinated shares or about 10 percent stake in FSD.

Therapix stock jumped 58.37 percent to $7 in after-hours trading.

AbbVie's Ulcerative Colitis Meets Primary & Secondary Endpoints In Mid-stage Study

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) reported positive Phase 2b data for its Upadacitinib, showing significant induction of clinical remission and response in patients with ulcerative colitis. The candidate was administered in three doses, namely 15, 30 or 45 mg, as a once daily regimen. It met the primary endpoint of clinical remission per Adapted Mayo Score, and all ranked secondary endpoints.

Harvard Bioscience Gets a New CFO

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) announced the appointment of Kam Unninayanar as its CFO, effective Nov. 26, replacing Robert Gagnon, who resigned from the position, effective August 2018.

The stock rose 3.49 percent to $4.44 in after-hours trading.

Common Stock Offerings

Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) filed a shelf-registration statement for offering up to $150 million worth of shares, debt securities, warrants, purchase contracts as well as units.

The stock fell 3.17 percent to $3.05 in after-hours trading.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) announced its intention to offer up to 9 million shares in an underwritten public offering. All the shares are to be sold by the company.

The stock slumped 11.57 percent to $7.03 in after-hours trading.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock, with all the shares intended for the offering to be sold by the company.

The company said it would use the net proceeds to fund its Phase 3 trial of lonafarnib for Hepatitis Delta Virus, lonafarnib's regulatory advancement for treating progeria, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The stock plunged 13.71 percent to $10.26 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Earnings

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Q3 EPS $0.07 Beats $(0.07) Estimate, Sales $248.72M Beat $237.26M Estimate

(NASDAQ: ALKS) Q3 EPS $0.07 Beats $(0.07) Estimate, Sales $248.72M Beat $237.26M Estimate Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) Q3 EPS $7.40 Beats $6.80 Estimate, Sales $3.439B Beat $3.33B Estimate

(NASDAQ: BIIB) Q3 EPS $7.40 Beats $6.80 Estimate, Sales $3.439B Beat $3.33B Estimate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)(after the market close)

(NYSE: EW)(after the market close) Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)(after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ILMN)(after the market close) Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)(after the market close)

Clinical Trial Results

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) is due to present Phase 2 data for its tophaceous gout candidate SEL-212 at the American College of Rheumatology 2018 Annual meeting.