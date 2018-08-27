Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Best Buy, Lululemon Look To Extend Retail's Rally
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2018 1:30pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning August 27. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Conferences

  • VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW)’s VMworld 2018 event August 27-30

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup period expires for: Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CCB), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX), Rubius Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY)
  • Analyst IPO quiet period expirations for Sonos, Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK)
  • Mastech Digital, Inc (NYSE: MHH) 2-for-1 stock split go into effect

Tuesday
Economic

  • OPEC and the Joint Technical Committee meeting to review implementation of production cuts
  • API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Best Buy Co., Inc (NYSE: BBY) Q2 premarket
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) Q2 premarket
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Q3 after hours
  • Box, Inc (NYSE: BOX) Q2 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) PDUFA date for Eravacycline (TP-434)

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expirations for: Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK), Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: CNST)
  • Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) and The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), respectively, holding business update calls
  • Analyst IPO quiet period expires for Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO)
  • Gravity Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: GRVY) 2-for-1 stock split go into effect

Wednesday
Economics

  • U.S. GDP for Q2 at 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • American Eagle Outfitters, inc (NYSE: AEO) Q2 premarket
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Q2 premarket
  • Salesforce.com, inc (NYSE: CRM) Q2 after hours

Conferences

  • Box, Inc (NYSE: BOX) holds its BoxWorks 2018 event August 29-30

Investor Events

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) non-deal roadshow
  • Pluralsight, Inc (NASDAQ: PS) analyst/investor day
  • Japanese government will meet with execs from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), Uber and others to discuss flying car technology

Thursday
Economic

  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q2 premarket
  • Burlington Stores, Inc (NYSE: BURL) Q2 premarket
  • Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) Q2 after hours
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) Q1 after hours
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Q2 after hours
  • Nutanix, Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Q4 after hours
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Q2 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Akcea Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) PDUFA date for Volanesorsen (WAYLIVRA); BZ NOTE: May 10 AdCom voted 12-8 in favor of approval

Investor Events

  • Box analyst/investor day

Friday
Economic

  • U.S. new durable goods orders 8:30 a.m.
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Big Lots, Inc (NYSE: BIG) Q2 premarket

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expiration for Zuora, Inc (NYSE: ZUO)

