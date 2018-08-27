Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead: Best Buy, Foot Locker Look To Extend Retail's Rally
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2018 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead: Best Buy, Foot Locker Look To Extend Retail's Rally
Related
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Visa, Zuora And More
Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (8/24/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related FL
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.75%; Splunk Shares Jump After Strong Q2 Earnings
Footlocker: It's Complicated (Seeking Alpha)

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning August 27. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Conferences

  • VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW)’s VMworld 2018 event August 27-30

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup period expires for: Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CCB), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX), Rubius Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY)
  • Analyst IPO quiet period expirations for Sonos, Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK)
  • Mastech Digital, Inc (NYSE: MHH) 2-for-1 stock split go into effect

Tuesday
Economic

  • OPEC and the Joint Technical Committee meeting to review implementation of production cuts
  • API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Best Buy Co., Inc (NYSE: BBY) Q2 premarket
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) Q2 premarket
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Q3 after hours
  • Box, Inc (NYSE: BOX) Q2 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) PDUFA date for Eravacycline (TP-434)

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expirations for: Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK), Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: CNST)
  • Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) and The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), respectively, holding business update calls
  • Analyst IPO quiet period expires for Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO)
  • Gravity Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: GRVY) 2-for-1 stock split go into effect

Wednesday
Economics

  • U.S. GDP for Q2 at 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • American Eagle Outfitters, inc (NYSE: AEO) Q2 premarket
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Q2 premarket
  • Salesforce.com, inc (NYSE: CRM) Q2 after hours

Conferences

  • Box, Inc (NYSE: BOX) holds its BoxWorks 2018 event August 29-30

Investor Events

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) non-deal roadshow
  • Pluralsight, Inc (NASDAQ: PS) analyst/investor day
  • Japanese government will meet with execs from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), Uber and others to discuss flying car technology

Thursday
Economic

  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q2 premarket
  • Burlington Stores, Inc (NYSE: BURL) Q2 premarket
  • Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) Q2 after hours
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) Q1 after hours
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Q2 after hours
  • Nutanix, Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Q4 after hours
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Q2 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Akcea Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) PDUFA date for Volanesorsen (WAYLIVRA); BZ NOTE: May 10 AdCom voted 12-8 in favor of approval

Investor Events

  • Box analyst/investor day

Friday
Economic

  • U.S. new durable goods orders 8:30 a.m.
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) Q2 premarket
  • The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) Q2 premarket

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expiration for Zuora, Inc (NYSE: ZUO)

Latest Ratings for ZUO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jun 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHoldHold
Jun 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ZUO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Previews FDA Stock Split IPOs Events Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + AKCA)

Wedbush: American Eagle Bull Case Is Priced Into The Stock
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trial Results
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Backs Insmed, Eidos' Maiden Earnings, Paratek Awaits Adcom Verdict
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ZUO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Dividend ETF With A Conservative Approach To Tech