The Week Ahead: Best Buy, Foot Locker Look To Extend Retail's Rally
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning August 27. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Conferences
- VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW)’s VMworld 2018 event August 27-30
Investor Events
- IPO lockup period expires for: Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CCB), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX), Rubius Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY)
- Analyst IPO quiet period expirations for Sonos, Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK)
- Mastech Digital, Inc (NYSE: MHH) 2-for-1 stock split go into effect
Tuesday
Economic
- OPEC and the Joint Technical Committee meeting to review implementation of production cuts
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Best Buy Co., Inc (NYSE: BBY) Q2 premarket
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) Q2 premarket
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Q3 after hours
- Box, Inc (NYSE: BOX) Q2 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) PDUFA date for Eravacycline (TP-434)
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expirations for: Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK), Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: CNST)
- Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) and The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), respectively, holding business update calls
- Analyst IPO quiet period expires for Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO)
- Gravity Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: GRVY) 2-for-1 stock split go into effect
Wednesday
Economics
- U.S. GDP for Q2 at 8:30 a.m.
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- American Eagle Outfitters, inc (NYSE: AEO) Q2 premarket
- Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Q2 premarket
- Salesforce.com, inc (NYSE: CRM) Q2 after hours
Conferences
- Box, Inc (NYSE: BOX) holds its BoxWorks 2018 event August 29-30
Investor Events
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) non-deal roadshow
- Pluralsight, Inc (NASDAQ: PS) analyst/investor day
- Japanese government will meet with execs from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), Uber and others to discuss flying car technology
Thursday
Economic
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q2 premarket
- Burlington Stores, Inc (NYSE: BURL) Q2 premarket
- Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) Q2 after hours
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) Q1 after hours
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Q2 after hours
- Nutanix, Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Q4 after hours
- Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Q2 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) PDUFA date for Volanesorsen (WAYLIVRA); BZ NOTE: May 10 AdCom voted 12-8 in favor of approval
Investor Events
- Box analyst/investor day
Friday
Economic
- U.S. new durable goods orders 8:30 a.m.
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expiration for Zuora, Inc (NYSE: ZUO)
Latest Ratings for ZUO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Jun 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
|Jun 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for ZUO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Previews FDA Stock Split IPOs Events Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.