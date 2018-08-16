Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on Aug. 15)

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP)

(NYSE: INSP) Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

(NYSE: MRK) Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on Aug. 15)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV)

(NASDAQ: ACHV) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS)

(NASDAQ: ACRS) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) (reported a wider Q2 loss)

(NASDAQ: ARPO) (reported a wider Q2 loss) Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN)

(NASDAQ: ALRN) Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA)

(NASDAQ: AKBA) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN)

(NASDAQ: ALPN) Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) (reacted to Q2 results reported Wednesday before the market open)

(NASDAQ: EARS) (reacted to Q2 results reported Wednesday before the market open) Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) (reported a revenue drop for Q2 but a narrower net loss)

(NASDAQ: BIOC) (reported a revenue drop for Q2 but a narrower net loss) CELLECT BIOTECH/S ADR (NASDAQ: APOP)

(NASDAQ: APOP) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV)

(NASDAQ: CTRV) Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) (reported below-consensus Q2 results)

(NASDAQ: CYTX) (reported below-consensus Q2 results) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY)

(NASDAQ: XRAY) Erytech Pharma SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: ERYP)

(NASDAQ: ERYP) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX)

(NASDAQ: FPRX) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA)

(NASDAQ: KALA) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC)

(NASDAQ: LJPC) Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT)

(NASDAQ: MLNT) NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK)

(NASDAQ: NLNK) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ: NYMX)

(NASDAQ: NYMX) Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIR)

(NASDAQ: OSIR) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA)

(NASDAQ: PTLA) Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS)(reported a wider-than-expected loss for Q2)

(NASDAQ: SLS)(reported a wider-than-expected loss for Q2) SUMMIT THERAPEU/S ADR (NASDAQ: SMMT)

Stocks In Focus

Biohaven's Anxiety Drug Produces Positive Results In a Proof-Of-Concept Trial

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) said its BHV-0223, an experimental candidate to treat patients with social anxiety disorder and public speaking anxiety, met the primary endpoint in a proof-of-concept trial

"Trial results support further development of Biohaven's glutamate modulating platform as a potential novel treatment for anxiety disorders," the company said.

Strongbridge Terminates Plan To Offer Common Shares

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) said it has cancelled its public offering of common shares announced Tuesday, citing its assessment that market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interest of its shareholders.

The stock rallied 10 percent to $5.56 in after-hours trading.

MiMedx Receives Additional Nasdaq Listing Notice

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) said it has received written notification from the Nasdaq for its failure to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This is in addition to the notice it received previously for non-filing of Form 10-K for the period ended Dec. 31, 2017 and Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018.

The company said its listing will not be impacted until the panel hearing scheduled for Sept. 13, 2018.

The stock shed 3.27 percent to $3.85 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

PDUFA Date

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) awaits an FDA nod for its sBLA for Opdivo to treat small-cell lung cancer.

Earnings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) (before the market opens)

