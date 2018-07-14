A bit of a lull took place in the biotech space ahead of earnings season; IPO activity was non-existent, but there was some action on account of clinical trial results.

Here's a look at the upcoming week's catalytic events.

Conferences

25th Annual Congress on Cardiology and Medical Interventions: July 16-17, Atlanta, Georgia

2nd International Conference on Medical and Clinical Microbiology: July 16-17, Melbourne, Australia

25th World Congress on Neurology and Neurodisorders: July 16-17, Melbourne, Australia

8th World Congress on Breast Cancer & Therapies: July 16-17, Melbourne, Australia

2nd World Congress on Radiology and Oncology: July 16-17, Dubai

7th World Congress on Addictive Disorders & Addiction Therapy: July 16-18, London

29th International Conference on Public Mental Health and Neuroscience: July 16-18, Dubai

4th Annual Conference on Preventive Oncology: July 18-19, Atlanta, Georgia

4th Annual Conference on Gynecologic Oncology, Reproductive Disorders, Maternal-Fetal Medicine & Obstetrics: July 18-19, Atlanta, Georgia

11th World Congress on Orthopedics, Rheumatology & Sports Medicine: July 18-19, Sydney, Australia

64th Annual International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis Scientific and Standardization Committee Meeting: July 18-21, Dublin, Ireland

Clinical Trial Results

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) is set to release interim Phase 2 data for its hemophilia treatment marzeptacog alfa at the ISTH SSC meeting Wednesday.

Earnings

Monday, July 16

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO)

Thursday, July 19

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)

IPO

Allakos, a clinical stage biotech company developing therapy for treating eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, is set to offer 6 million shares with an expected price range of $15-$17. The shares are to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: ALLK).

Constellation Pharmaceuticals will offer 5.34 million shares in an IPO with an estimated price range of $14-$15. The company, which develops therapies to tackle cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance, seeks to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: CNST).

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, which develops therapies for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, is planning a 5-million-share IPO, with the shares expected to be priced between $15 and $17. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: CRNX).

Oncolytic immunotherapy company Replimune Group is due to offer 6.7 million shares in an IPO, with the price estimated in a range of $14-$16. The shares are to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: REPL).

Rubius Therapeutics is set to offer 9.53 million shares in an IPO expected to be priced between $20 and $22. The company is looking to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: RUBY).

