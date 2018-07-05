Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Realm Therapeutics To List On Nasdaq, CASI Pharma Added To Russell 2000 Index
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2018 7:43am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Realm Therapeutics To List On Nasdaq, CASI Pharma Added To Russell 2000 Index
Related IBB
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Titan's Parkinson's Disease Drug Implant Trial, Juniper Pharma Sells Itself At 32% Premium
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates
Biotech: Take It On The Run (Seeking Alpha)
Related
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space since Tuesday morning.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on July 3)

  • Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS)
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR)
  • BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS)
  • Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS)
  • Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX)
  • SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX)
  • Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)
  • Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on July 3)

  • Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL)
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)
  • Erytech Pharma SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: ERYP)
  • Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS)
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT)
  • TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV)
  • ZEALAND PHARMA/S ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL)

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates

Stocks In Focus

Realm ADS to Begin Trading On Nasdaq

Realm Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: RLM), which develops therapies for immune-related diseases, said the SEC has declared effective registration statements on Form F-1 and F-6 with respect to the ADSs, representing its ordinary shares, that are to be listed on the Nasdaq.

The company said the ADSs will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RLM on Thursday.

Currently, shares of the company are listed on the AIM, a U.K. exchange for small and growing companies.

CASI Added to the Russell 2000 Index

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) said its stock has been added to the Russell 2000, 3000 as well as the Microcap Indexes, effective after the close of market on June 22.

Posted-In: Biotech News Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARWR + ABUS)

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Titan's Parkinson's Disease Drug Implant Trial, Juniper Pharma Sells Itself At 32% Premium
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Sarepta's DMD Gene Therapy, Anika's Flunked Trial, Eidos To Commence Trading
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Biohaven Sells Right To Drug, Obseva To Sell Shares
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on IBB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.