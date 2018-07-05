Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space since Tuesday morning.

Scaling the Peaks

(Stocks hitting 52-week highs on July 3)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS)

(NASDAQ: ABUS) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR)

(NASDAQ: ARWR) BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS)

(NASDAQ: BLFS) Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS)

(NASDAQ: MRUS) Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX)

(NASDAQ: RGNX) SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX)

(NASDAQ: SRDX) Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)

(NASDAQ: VCYT) Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN)

Down In The Dumps

(Stocks hitting 52-week lows on July 3)

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL)

(NASDAQ: AUTL) Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)

(NASDAQ: CRIS) Erytech Pharma SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: ERYP)

(NASDAQ: ERYP) Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS)

(NASDAQ: NEOS) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT)

(NASDAQ: OPNT) TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV)

(NASDAQ: TROV) ZEALAND PHARMA/S ADR (NASDAQ: ZEAL)

Stocks In Focus

Realm ADS to Begin Trading On Nasdaq

Realm Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: RLM), which develops therapies for immune-related diseases, said the SEC has declared effective registration statements on Form F-1 and F-6 with respect to the ADSs, representing its ordinary shares, that are to be listed on the Nasdaq.

The company said the ADSs will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RLM on Thursday.

Currently, shares of the company are listed on the AIM, a U.K. exchange for small and growing companies.

CASI Added to the Russell 2000 Index

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) said its stock has been added to the Russell 2000, 3000 as well as the Microcap Indexes, effective after the close of market on June 22.