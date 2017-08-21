Market Overview

Herbalife Sharply Higher Off Dutch Auction Announcement And Chatter About Going Private
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2017 11:05am   Comments
Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) shares are trading higher by $6.07 at $68.02 in Monday's session. There are two catalysts behind the rally.

First of all, the company has announced a modified Dutch Auction for $600 million in common shares between $60.00 and $68.00/share. Investors who decide to tender will exit their shares at the final price set by the company.

Also, CNBC's Scott Wapner tweeted that the company has held talks with a "major" private equity firm and that due diligence was completed.

At this time, the stock is trading above the upper-end of the Dutch Auction range ($68.00), as $68.25 stands as the high for the session as of 10:50 a.m. EST. This signals that investors anticipate an adjusted upward movement of the Dutch Auction price or that Herbalife will be taken private at a higher level than the upper-end of the Dutch Auction range.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Rumors Technicals M&A Intraday Update Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

