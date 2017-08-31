iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB) shares are trading higher by $7.40 at $331.73 in Thursday's session. The ETF is trading higher for the fourth day in a row, rallying from its Aug. 25 close ($311.05) all the way to $333.30 earlier in Thursday's session.

Consolidation in the sector, evidenced by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) purchase of Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) has renewed buying interest in the sector, which has been dormant over the last several months. The rally gained technical momentum in June when it crossed that $300, a level that previously capped many rallies.

The ETF bottomed on its opening print for the session at $324.90 and marched higher until peaking at $333.30 and backed off. That marks the highest level for the ETF since the last trading day in 2015, when it peaked at $341.77 and closed at $338.33. On the first day of trading in 2016, the ETF swooned to $326.87 and did not bottom until February 2016 at $240.03.

