California-based fast-food giant In-N-Out will ban employees from wearing masks in five out of its seven operational states, according to an internal memo that was leaked Friday.

In-N-Out employees in California and Oregon can continue to wear masks if they would like, but employees in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Texas will no longer be allowed to wear masks starting Aug. 14.

The policy is being implemented to help promote more effective and clear communication, according to the L.A. Times. If employees need to, they will be able to present a doctor’s note and be able to continue to wear masks.

It’s unclear why In-N-Out is only implementing the policy in certain states, but California and Oregon are notably more liberal than the other five states where In-N-Out has locations. In-N-Out’s pick-and-choose mask policy could be a sign of how companies may attempt to cater to the political beliefs of their customers in different areas. Companies like Walt Disney Co DIS and Anheuser-Busch Inbev BUD have seen the effects of backlash from their customers over social and political issues.

Smile, Please: The no-mask policy will attempt to improve In-N-Out’s customer-service experience by allowing employees to show off their smiles and communicate more clearly with customers, according to the memo.

“We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals,” the memo said.

