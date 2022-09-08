APY Rates for September 8, 2022

UFB Rewards Savings: Up to 2.61%

CIT Bank: Up to 2.15%

Citizens Bank: Up to 2.10%

LendingClub: Up to 2.07%

Synchrony: Up to 2.05%

While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently include CDs, which indicates that short-term savings plans may not have the power they once did. However, niche banks with unique savings programs are flooding the market in an effort to attract as much new business as possible.

About the Best Savings Accounts

UFB Direct

A division of Axos Bank, UFB Direct offers a branchless banking model that offers better customer service and a host of personal banking products. Award-winning customer support and unique financial solutions—paired with high interest rates—help customers make the most of their money.

Citizens Bank

Citizens bank is one of the 15 largest retail banks in the United States, offering a massive range of banking services and over 1,000 local branches. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the bank offers personal and commercial banking support.

CIT Bank

CIT Bank is now a division of First Citizens Bank, a top-50 bank in the U.S. The bank is committed to unique financial solutions, accessibility and now has the backing of one of the largest banks in the country.

LendingClub

LendingClub was founded in 2007 as a financial support group that could help its members reach their financial goals. Today, LendingClub offers a range of financial products and services that aim to reinvent how banking is done.

Synchrony

Synchrony is an FDIC-insured bank that provides a wide range of financial products from credit cards to loans and banking accounts. As an online bank, Synchrony offers easy access and more financial flexibility than most institutions.

Start Saving Your Hard-Earned Cash Today

Start saving your money today with an account that suits your budget and financial plan. While these banks are all different, they provide unique savings accounts that allow you to stash your cash, earn higher interest rates and plan for the future.

Readers are also invited to return to Benzinga at any time to learn more about savings rates, CDs, money market accounts and much more.