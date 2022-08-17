Cameron Smith 'Smoked My Thumb And iPhone!' Fan Says, Here's How The Pro Golfer Made Up For It

Cameron Smith has been dominating golf headlines throughout the last few months. From a blistering putting display at St. Andrews to win the Open Championship, to rumors that the Australian upstart is leaving for the LIV Golf Tour, Smith has been getting a lot of airtime.
But last week, Smith was in the news not for his great play, but conversely, a bad shot.
Smith hit a fan with an errant tee shot, and ended up breaking the fan’s hand. The fan, Blake Krassenstein, probably did not expect to break his hand when he decided to attend the FedEx St. Jude Championship, nor did he expect what happened next.
It’s common for professional golfers to hit errant shots into the fans. Usually, if a fan gets hit with the ball a player will sign a glove or golf ball and give it to the fan. But Smith took it one step further.
Krassenstein said on Twitter that Smith walked up to him, shook his hand, signed a glove and wrote down Krassenstein’s number. Then, Smith decided to order him a new Apple Inc. AAPL iPhone. Break your hand and get a $1000+ phone? Not a bad deal if you ask me.
Krassenstein took to Twitter on Tuesday to show that the phone did indeed arrive.
@MattVincenziPGA @TapItIn3 A quick Cam story from Saturday, he smoked my thumb and phone with his drive on 7. Walked over shook my hand, signed his glove for me, wrote down my cell # in his yardage book and ordered me a new phone. Unreal moment. pic.twitter.com/y0pHLFan9k— Blake Krassenstein (@titanjBj21) August 16, 2022
The tournament was sponsored by the FedEx Corporation FDX.
Image: Courtesy of Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.