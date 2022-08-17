ñol

Cameron Smith 'Smoked My Thumb And iPhone!' Fan Says, Here's How The Pro Golfer Made Up For It

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Editor
August 17, 2022 10:45 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Players will usually sign a ball and give it to the injured fan. Smith took it a step further.
  • Smith hit a fan with an errant tee shot, and ended up breaking the fan’s hand.
Cameron Smith has been dominating golf headlines throughout the last few months. From a blistering putting display at St. Andrews to win the Open Championship, to rumors that the Australian upstart is leaving for the LIV Golf Tour, Smith has been getting a lot of airtime. 

But last week, Smith was in the news not for his great play, but conversely, a bad shot.

Smith hit a fan with an errant tee shot, and ended up breaking the fan’s hand. The fan, Blake Krassenstein, probably did not expect to break his hand when he decided to attend the FedEx St. Jude Championship, nor did he expect what happened next.

It’s common for professional golfers to hit errant shots into the fans. Usually, if a fan gets hit with the ball a player will sign a glove or golf ball and give it to the fan. But Smith took it one step further.

Krassenstein said on Twitter that Smith walked up to him, shook his hand, signed a glove and wrote down Krassenstein’s number. Then, Smith decided to order him a new Apple Inc. AAPL iPhone. Break your hand and get a $1000+ phone? Not a bad deal if you ask me.
Krassenstein took to Twitter on Tuesday to show that the phone did indeed arrive. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cameron SmithSportsGeneral

