S&P 500, Nasdaq Digest Flurry Of Earnings As Jobs Report Looms Large

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were green, but relatively flat heading into the open on Thursday as investors digest yet more earnings reports.
In addition to the reports, investors are watching unemployment numbers.
Yesterday was a strong day for tech on the Street, with Nasdaq climbing more than 2% on Thursday. Crude oil prices continue to drop, reaching $90 a barrel for WTI Crude, DailyFX.
This Morning Before The Bell:
- Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly LLY reported earnings, missing on EPS and lowered guidance. Despite this, the stock is only down about 1.5% in pre-market trading.
- Cloud company DataDog Inc. DDOG also reported this morning, missing on EPS and sales estimates. The stock is trading down about 6%, from around $112 a share to $105.
- Toyota Motors TM shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings.
All eyes will be on nonfarm payroll numbers that will be released tomorrow before the open. Job numbers have defied all of the recession talks, remaining strong throughout the last few months.
Today, it was reported that jobless claims jumped 6,000 for the week ended July 30 to 260,000 from a downwardly revised level of 254,000 in the prior week, according to data the Labor Department released on Thursday.
Wall Street also remains focused on Taiwan, after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi returns from her visit to the island off the coast of mainland China.
Related Story: Nancy Pelosi Meets With Taiwan Semiconductor - Will It Help Line The Speaker's Pockets?
Semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA and AMD have been in focus in the last couple of weeks, first with the CHIPS Bill which will provide billions of dollars of funding for chip production in the U.S., and now with Pelosi's visiting Taiwan.
Taiwan is the world leader in semiconductor manufacturing.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.