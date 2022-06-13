ñol

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Somerset Collection Mall in Troy, Michigan

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 6:19 PM | 1 min read

A fire broke out at Somerset Collection Mall in Troy, Michigan Monday afternoon. The fire's cause is unknown yet, and firefighters are currently responding to the scene. 

The Forbes Company co-owns the mall, which houses more than 150 stores. Saks Fifth Avenue originally opened a stand-alone store in 1969 in Somerset’s current location. The shopping center has blossomed since, housing high-end stores such as Gucci, Hugo Boss, Nordstrom and more. 

The mall also features a Macy's Inc M store, Restoration Hardware RH and Ralph Lauren RL

This story is breaking and we will continue to update this article. 

Photo: Somerset Mall, gg5795 via Shutterstock

