BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Somerset Collection Mall in Troy, Michigan

A fire broke out at Somerset Collection Mall in Troy, Michigan Monday afternoon. The fire's cause is unknown yet, and firefighters are currently responding to the scene.

The Forbes Company co-owns the mall, which houses more than 150 stores. Saks Fifth Avenue originally opened a stand-alone store in 1969 in Somerset’s current location. The shopping center has blossomed since, housing high-end stores such as Gucci, Hugo Boss, Nordstrom and more.

The mall also features a Macy's Inc M store, Restoration Hardware RH and Ralph Lauren RL.

This story is breaking and we will continue to update this article.

Photo: Somerset Mall, gg5795 via Shutterstock