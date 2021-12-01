 Skip to main content

Why AMC Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Why AMC Shares Are Falling

Shares of reopening stocks, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), are trading lower after the CDC confirmed the first omicron case in the US.

Theaters shut down in 2020 amid the start of the pandemic and variant uncertainty has driven fears of possible lockdown measures.

AMC shares also fell during Tuesday's session. A new strain of the coronavirus was detected in South Africa last week known as the omicron variant... Read More

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

The stock was trading 16% lower at $28.47 per share the time of publication.

