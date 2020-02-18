Spend 2 Minutes to Save $2,400 a Year on Car Insurance

As April 15 slips closer, you may ask, “What are the best ways to decrease my monthly and annual expenses before and during tax season?”

There’s no time like the present to strategize your annual expenses and overall financial future. One quick way to save some cash is to find a cheaper cable TV provider or internet service provider. Sure, cutting the technology cord can save you a few dollars per month. But you could save hundreds (or even thousands!) on your annual car insurance premiums. Here’s how to do it.

Choose Root Car Insurance

No matter where you live in America, car insurance rates are wildly unpredictable. But Root Car Insurance is more than your standard-fare car insurance provider. Its paperless application process tailors to your exact needs and specifications for car insurance.

There’s a host of reasons why Root Insurance has taken the app-based car insurance industry by storm. Policyholders benefit from more than just savings with Root. They can:

Get coverage estimates in around 3 minutes Manage policies via the app

Get free Lyft credits on select holidays

Opt for roadside assistance with every policy

Refer friends and earn a cash referral bonus

Root Insurance Company’s no-hassle app, low rates and custom policy interface has been featured on and recommended by “Wall Street Journal,” “WIRED,” “CNBC,” “Forbes” and more.

Three Steps to an Awesome Car Insurance Plan

It’s easy to get started with Root Car Insurance.

1. Download the app and answer some questions about yourself.

2. Drive. Root takes note of your driving tendencies through its Apple and Android apps. Root rewards better driving with more savings on your insurance policy.

3. Get a quote based on your driving habits. Choose a recommended car insurance plan from Root or create your own.

Root uses artificial intelligence to measure your hours on the road, driving consistency and even braking habits to determine your monthly premium and rates. In other words, the more committed you are to being a safe and responsible driver, the lower your Root rate will be.

Second-to-None Customer Service When You Need It

Benzinga recommends Root Car Insurance when you’re looking for the best and brightest customer service paired with ultra-competitive rates. You’ll save even more because Root doesn’t have insurance agents — everything you need is in its streamlined app.

Choosing a tech-friendly car insurance policy doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice customer support. Root’s dedicated email support team is available 7 days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET to answer any questions regarding your services and policy.

Give Root a call Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET to speak with a Root professional. Claims can also be filed 24/7 in the app or you can reach out to claims experts by phone during business hours.

Where Can I Get Root Car Insurance In 2020?

Root Car Insurance is available in the following states:

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

How Much Will You Save?

Tax season is no fun, but you can be creative and open up some cool “lanes” on your road to financial prosperity. In other words, with the right set up to financial decision-making, you don’t have to pay too much for car insurance. Give Root Insurance a spin today.

Benzinga Money is a reader-supported publication. We may earn a commission when you click on links in this article. Learn more.