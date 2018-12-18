All The Best Amazon Monitor Deals Happening Right Now, Up To $100 Off: Dell, HP, ViewSonic, ASUS Deals
Benzinga locates the best deals for monitors to help you save the most money during your holiday shopping. Check out the most discounted computers and tablets online right now by looking at our top picks below.
Shopping for the holidays? Get free, two-day shipping with a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.
Featured Product
The Dell Alienware 34" Curved Gaming Monitor Screen comes in both 1080P and 1440p options, both with smooth game play design, modes to adjust to the room you’re playing in, and a curved monitor for realistic play.
Best Monitor Deals:
- Save $100 on the Dell Alienware 34" Curved Gaming Monitor Screen: This 1080p screen is perfect for any gamer in your live, with 3 customizable game modes.
- Get 26% off the Dell S Series LED-Lit Monitor: This 32 inch screen has wide viewing angles for a clear view of the monitor when looking from multiple places.
- $80 off the HP 24-inch All-in-One Computer: Check Amazon for this deal, complete with a 10-point touch-enabled 23.8" diagonal widescreen monitor.
- Snag $20 off for the best deal on the ViewSonic VP2768 PRO 27" 1440p Monitor: Get ultimate color accuracy, a frameless digital canvas, and flexible connectivity with the best price online.
- $15 off the ASUS 10.1” Transformer Mini: Perfect for traveling, this computer takes up little space but is powerful with its Intel Atom Quad Core x5-Z8350 Processor.
Posted-In: General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.