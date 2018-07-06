Jason's Picks: Tile Sport Phone And Key Finder
Every week day, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, finds the best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find a Tile Sport. Check here for the rest of today's deals.
Tile Sport - Key Finder. Phone Finder. Anything Finder (Graphite) - 1 Pack
Source: Amazon.com
You won’t ever lose your phone, keys, or any other valuables again with the Tile Sport. You can stick the Tile Sport on to all of your belongings and track them with the accompanying key ring. When you inevitably misplace your phone, you can double tap the key ring and the Tile will track your device on a map and play a sound, even if your phone is on silent. Use the on-page coupon for $7.50 off and you can get it for $24.99.
Posted-In: General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.