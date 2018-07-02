Jason's Picks: More Than $200 Off A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Perhaps one of the best deals on the web this week, the 4K Ultra HD Smart TV from Roku sits at a hefty 55", but has a small price tag of $380.
Originally priced at $600, you get 37 percent off if you buy it today. The TV has an LED backlight display and features 3 HDMI plug-ins and one USB slot for all your gaming needs. The Roku Smart TV is the top seller on Jason’s Picks to date. Pick it up while the deal lasts.
Like good deals? Check for back tomorrow for more of Jason's Picks.
