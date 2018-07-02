Jason Picks The Best Deals For July 2: DJI Magic Pro, Sonos Playbase Soundbar And More

If you love electronics, saving a little cash, and the convenience of shopping online, look no further. My picks for the Best Deals of the day are below. Today, you'll find a smart LED TV, a drone, headphones, and more.

Source: Amazon.com

Perhaps one of the best deals on the web this week, the 4K Ultra HD Smart TV from Roku sits at 55”, with a price tag of $380. Originally priced at $600, you save 37 percent. The TV has an LED backlight display and features three HDMI plug-ins and one USB slot for all your gaming needs.

You’ll save 17 percent if you purchase the DJI Mavic Pro on Amazon today. Originally priced at $1,000, Amazon will ship it for $825. The drone allows you to fly forever with a range of 4.3 miles. It also has a camera on it that lets you stream video at 1080p! You can’t have any chips or scrapes while flying this thing. Using flight autonomy, the drone can sense objects in its way from up to 50 feet! Definitely something cool to grab if you were trying to spend money on a neat gadget.

The Playbase soundbar is, without a doubt, one of the best soundbars around. With ultra crisp audio quality and Alexa compatibility, you won't ever need to manually operate a soundbar again. The soundbar is extremely durable, while supporting TVs up to 75 pounds. All Sonos brand speakers have interconnectivity capability, allowing you to amplify corners of you home as you buy different devices. If you’re going to buy it new, it will cost you $700. Buy it certified refurbished for 14 percent off at $600.

Not a whole lot to detail here other than this is the absolute best deal on the Internet. All you need is $110 to store 6 TB of whatever you want. Originally priced at $120, you will save 8 percent. For anyone who loves creating a library of endless content and video, the six terabyte external hard drive by Seagate have to choice between Windows or Apple capability. The hard drive has 3 USB slots that allow you to charge anything, along with a complimentary Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan.

Apple airpods for $160? Forget it. These wireless headphones by Anker possess excellent sound quality and feature a mic, allowing you to talk on phone calls. With the purchase, you will get Soundcore Spirit, EarTips, EarWings, 2 x Cable Clips, Shirt Clip, Micro USB Cable, Travel Pouch, and a worry-free 18-month warranty. Within ergonomic thinking in mind, the headphone’s ear tips and ear wings are the ideal when exercising. The headphones, originally priced at $40, are $33 on Amazon at 18 percent off.

If you love finding great deals, check back with me tomorrow morning for more.