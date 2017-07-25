Top Skills To Become More Marketable In The Digital World

These days finding a job can be very difficult for those looking to start or change their careers. It is important to know how some of the skills you already have can be enhanced to market yourself so you can be successful. Here are 6 skills that can help you find a job in the digital world.

Learn A New Language

Companies often work with people from all over the world. Learning business English will help you focus on the specific vocabulary and phrases that will make you an asset to making and keeping connections with people from other cultures. It also shows potential employers that you are determined and intelligent. It can also lead you to find unique opportunities such as starting a career as an online translator.

Learn Public Speaking

This is a skill that seems as if it is outdated, but it is really important to be able to speak in front of people. It is something that most people hope to get through life avoiding. The truth is, everyone speaks in front of people all the time. Taking a public speaking course and practicing will allow you to be more confident when interviewing, pitching an idea, or when talking to colleagues and clients. It can help you get opportunities to lead your team or manage projects.

Work on Your Writing and Typing Skills

Writing skills are important whether you are using snail mail or email. Usually, when you are searching for a job, the first impression you make is through a cover letter. This is a letter that will capture the attention of your hopeful employer – or not. If your writing skills need work, there are online classes you can take to help you. Not only are writing skills important for getting an interview, but everything is done these days through email. Whether you are emailing co-workers, your boss, or potential customers, writing is an important skill because we use it so much to communicate in any profession.

Learn Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing strategies will help you become more marketable because everyone is doing it these days. If you take the time to learn these strategies, companies will look to you for meeting and stay connected to clients all over the world. Learning about digital marketing and how you can use it will open the door to many opportunities.

Understand Data – How to Collect and How to Analyze It

Data is everywhere. Data is used to analyze company sales, make scientific changes, and process information. Most professions rely on data to get the job done or to prove that changes need to be made. Many decisions are based on data collection to understand what is happening. Speaking of data collection in an interview can be very impressive because it shows you have experience working with numbers and facts.

Keep Up With Technology

Technology is ever-changing. There is always some kind of new gadget to learn, and most companies are eager to be one of the first to use it. Knowing about the most up-to-date technology will help you to be more marketable. Also, showing a potential employer that you are eager to learn about new technology and often seek new opportunities on your own is a plus.

Finding a job can be very frustrating. If you have been searching for a while and been unsuccessful, it is time to try something new and continue working on your skills so you can be marketable in the digital age.

