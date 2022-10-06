HSBC Explores Canada Unit Sale, But Domestic Players Might Be Discouraged In Bidding: Reports

- HSBC Holdings plc HSBC is considering selling its business in Canada without disclosing the potential valuation of the business. It has tapped JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM to handle a potential sale.
- As per the lawyers and analysts, the potential sale could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition, Reuters reported.
- Canada is one of the world's most concentrated markets. According to Reuters calculations, the top six banks control about 80% of total assets, about double the saturation of the U.S., where the top five banks control 40%.
- Due to high saturation, Canadian banks are expanding overseas to reduce their exposure, and the Competition Bureau Canada was granted more powers to prevent further concentration.
- Sale to a Chinese bank would not have antitrust problems but could be entangled in national security concerns.
- Analysts estimate HSBC's Canadian unit could be valued at around $5.9-$7.4 billion.
- Analysts said smaller lenders, such as the National Bank of Canada NTIOF and some Chinese suitors, are likely to show interest.
- The report cited Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' research note that HSBC's footprint in western Canada could give an instant diversification to Montreal-based National Bank.
- Price Action: HSBC shares are down 0.63% at $26.84 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
