Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 11, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- CME Vol Indices stream real-time CME
- FTX has partnered up with Reddit
- TradingView added Brazil brokers
- Website of Curve is compromised
- Poloniex announces new systems
- Top BitMEX exec pled guilty, fined
- XBO tapped Fireblocks pre launch
- Moneycorp intros FX liquidity offer
- Hotbit cutting trading, withdrawals
- Verto launches FX payment offers
- MEMX to launch option exchange
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- InvestHK intros a CBDC fast track
- L’Attitude secures $100M backing
- LianLian Global aims at payments
- Truework adds $50M new funding
- Astra, Visa team up on acct funds V
- FIS added fintechs for accelerator FIS
- Fintech Truework is adding $50M
- Robinhood Veterans fintech raises HOOD
- US Bank eyes real-time payments USB
- 1inch Network expanded to Klaytn
- FinAccess adds $500K in funding
- Wise, Plaid launch an agreement
- Axelar, Origami, Trisolaris team up
- ANZ will move to FIS banking tech
- Socotra market taps new partners
- DEX taps $40M from Jump Crypto
- Finalis has added new compliance
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Metaverse cryptoassets are a risk
- Congress takes on inflation, opps
- Paris Hilton eyes metaverse party
- Ark Invest sharing bullish outlooks
- The misconception of crypto world
- Dr. Pippa unpacks fashion signals
- Schwab survey shows pessimism
- SEC, CFTC reconsider crypto rule
