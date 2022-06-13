Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 14, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- FlowBank hones crypto trade offer
- INX launching a crypto trading app
- Crypto.com aims to lay off workers
- Virtu CEO on end to zero-fee trade (NASDAQ: VIRT)
- Schwab to settle over robo-advisor (NYSE: SCHW)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Valour opens access to crypto mkt
- Cardano Foundation head, BZ talk (CRYPTO: ADA)
- N26 CEO on struggles with culture
- Kinly bagged $15M in new funding
- Backbase has added new funding
- OPay, MasterCard are teaming up (NYSE: MA)
- Credibly has acquired ProApprove
- SplitCash revolutionizes payments
- NymCard adds new funding round
- Virgin Money and SurePay partner (OTC: CYBBF)
- RunBuggy secures Series A funds
💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga spoke with Frederik Gregaard, the CEO of the Cardano Foundation.
We asked for his thoughts on using the public as a testbed.
If you start putting children’s patient data on the blockchain and, then, that blockchain is not available and people die, that’s not securities law anymore.
It’s something different.
When you think about merging real estate and title registries on the blockchain, then it’s not just an appreciation or depreciation of a token. We’re talking about how land is distributed.
This has to work, and you cannot launch something, and then it doesn’t hold. You’ll create more mayhem and loss of trust.
