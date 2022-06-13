Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 14, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

FlowBank hones crypto trade offer

INX launching a crypto trading app

Crypto.com aims to lay off workers

Virtu CEO on end to zero-fee trade (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Schwab to settle over robo-advisor (NYSE: SCHW)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Valour opens access to crypto mkt

Cardano Foundation head, BZ talk (CRYPTO: ADA)

N26 CEO on struggles with culture

Kinly bagged $15M in new funding

Backbase has added new funding

OPay, MasterCard are teaming up (NYSE: MA)

Credibly has acquired ProApprove

SplitCash revolutionizes payments

NymCard adds new funding round

Virgin Money and SurePay partner (OTC: CYBBF)

RunBuggy secures Series A funds

💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga spoke with Frederik Gregaard, the CEO of the Cardano Foundation.

We asked for his thoughts on using the public as a testbed.

If you start putting children’s patient data on the blockchain and, then, that blockchain is not available and people die, that’s not securities law anymore.

It’s something different.

When you think about merging real estate and title registries on the blockchain, then it’s not just an appreciation or depreciation of a token. We’re talking about how land is distributed.

This has to work, and you cannot launch something, and then it doesn’t hold. You’ll create more mayhem and loss of trust.

