Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 13, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Aplo hones singular crypto access

Freetrade cuts nearly 15% of staff

Coinbase CEO addressing culture (NASDAQ: COIN)

Abrdn kills a deal w/ investing app

Trade Republic bagged new funds

DelphX issues first CPOs & CRNs (OTC: DPXCF)

RoboMarkets founded CFD broker

Huobi intros Ivy Blocks invest arm

Wealthsimple combining products

CaixaBank launching FXNow offer (OTC: CAIXY)

Pintu bagged $113M in a Series B

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Valkyrie announces new fundraise

Coin Center suing Treasury & IRS

Revolut added USD B2B transfers

Citi and others invested in LiquidX (NYSE: C)

Safaricom, Visa intro a virtual card

EU nearing agreement over crypto

Ualá to push Wilobank acquisition

Razorpay helped HostBooks raise

Lawsuits over Zelle keep piling up

Request Finance adds $5.5M seed

MoneyGram added crypto-to-cash (NASDAQ: MGI)

Mastercard teams w/NFT markets (NYSE: MA)

Apple’s BNPL nightmare for others (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Circle to buy crypto-tech CYBAVO

Abra adds 1st crypto rewards card

Zelle is growing faster than others

LendingClub seeks profitable user (NYSE: LC)

BlockFi lobbying after record fines

💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga spoke with Oliver Yates, the CEO and co-founder of Aplo, an EU-licensed broker to institutional investors.

We asked for his thoughts on the Terra-apocalypse. He said this:

Half of Terra was premiums from loans due to the protocol. The other half was a gift from the foundation itself. That’s unsustainable.

At the end of the day, there’s no free lunch. Crypto is no different.

There’s no free 20% return. If you’re lending, you can potentially make 10% but there’s default risk.

You’ve got to ask the right questions. Does the yield come from anywhere apart from inflation?

