Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 13, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Aplo hones singular crypto access
- Freetrade cuts nearly 15% of staff
- Coinbase CEO addressing culture (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Abrdn kills a deal w/ investing app
- Trade Republic bagged new funds
- DelphX issues first CPOs & CRNs (OTC: DPXCF)
- RoboMarkets founded CFD broker
- Huobi intros Ivy Blocks invest arm
- Wealthsimple combining products
- CaixaBank launching FXNow offer (OTC: CAIXY)
- Pintu bagged $113M in a Series B
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Valkyrie announces new fundraise
- Coin Center suing Treasury & IRS
- Revolut added USD B2B transfers
- Citi and others invested in LiquidX (NYSE: C)
- Safaricom, Visa intro a virtual card
- EU nearing agreement over crypto
- Ualá to push Wilobank acquisition
- Razorpay helped HostBooks raise
- Lawsuits over Zelle keep piling up
- Request Finance adds $5.5M seed
- MoneyGram added crypto-to-cash (NASDAQ: MGI)
- Mastercard teams w/NFT markets (NYSE: MA)
- Apple’s BNPL nightmare for others (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Circle to buy crypto-tech CYBAVO
- Abra adds 1st crypto rewards card
- Zelle is growing faster than others
- LendingClub seeks profitable user (NYSE: LC)
- BlockFi lobbying after record fines
💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga spoke with Oliver Yates, the CEO and co-founder of Aplo, an EU-licensed broker to institutional investors.
We asked for his thoughts on the Terra-apocalypse. He said this:
Half of Terra was premiums from loans due to the protocol. The other half was a gift from the foundation itself. That’s unsustainable.
At the end of the day, there’s no free lunch. Crypto is no different.
There’s no free 20% return. If you’re lending, you can potentially make 10% but there’s default risk.
You’ve got to ask the right questions. Does the yield come from anywhere apart from inflation?
👉 Interesting Reads:
